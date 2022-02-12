JROTC: Wildcat Battalion finishes third overall at Tennessee competition

The Wildcat Battalion drill team recently competed at the Daniel Boone High School Invitational Drill Meet in Tennessee. Cadets Mackenzie Kushner and Brain Castleberry placed first in Dual Armed Exhibition, and Cadet Michael Hurd led the Unarmed Squad to a second place finish. Finishing in third place: the Inspection Platoon led by Cadet Adam Jones, the Armed and Unarmed Regulation Platoons led by cadets Nathaniel Parades and Mackenzie Kushner, the color guard led by Cadet Zachary Johnson, and the First Year Armed and Unarmed Squads led by cadets Gabriel Wess and Addysin Brown. The Armed Squad led by Cadet Michael Tanguay finished in fourth place. Standouts were Angie Barrera, the only cadet to have a perfect inspection score, and Mackenzie Kushner, the only cadet to have a perfect command score. The team finished third overall among 23 high schools.