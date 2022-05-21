 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JROTC: Wildcats' Drill Team advances to national championships

Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion Drill Team

The Mountain View High School Marine Corps JROTC Wildcat Battalion Drill Team won the Region One Mid-Atlantic Sectional at First State Military Academy in Delaware on March 12. They earned themselves a trip to Daytona Beach, Florida, to compete in the Marine Corps JROTC Drill National Championships in April.

The Unarmed Regulation Platoon led by Mackenzie Kushner finished in third place. The Armed Regulation and Exhibition Platoons led by Nathanial Paredes and Brian Castleberry, respectively, and the Color Guard led by Zachary Johnson each took second place. The Unarmed Exhibition Platoon led by Aily Barrera and the Inspection Platoon led by Ryland Harding each finished in first place.

Notable individual standouts were cadets Riley Smith (10th), Zachary Johnson (9th), Mackenzie Kushner (8th), Alexander Brown (7th), Zachary Parker (6th), Michael Tanguay (3rd), Gregory Johnson (2nd) and Ian Crandall (1st) who all finished in the top 10 out of more than 200 cadets in the unarmed knockout competition that evaluates cadets on their knowledge and practical application of Marine Corps drill and ceremony.

