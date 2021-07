Katie and Alex Tarasevich (she’s on the horse, he’s on the bike) spend part of their July 4th holiday at Phelps Wildlife Management Area in Sumerduck, doing a virtual 5K to support the Retired Racehorse Project.

It promotes second careers for thoroughbreds such as Katie’s horse, “Up the Power,” a former off-the-track runner. The couple, who live in Catlett, renamed the horse Ranger and call him “Power Ranger.”