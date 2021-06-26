 Skip to main content
JUNETEENTH: Stafford event's inspiration
JUNETEENTH: Stafford event's inspiration

When Pamela Yeung and Nyri Harris met during a Black Lives Matter rally in spring 2020, they brainstormed ways to educate the Stafford County community about Juneteenth. Their first event was held during the pandemic but still attracted more than 300 people. This year’s event, June 19 at Pratt Park, drew more than a thousand and focused on dance, costumes and music. Yeung said it showcased the Black “diaspora,” the scattering of people from a specific culture across the world.

