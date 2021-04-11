Just Us Girls serves women and teen girls

Just Us Girls, sponsored by E3Kids International, is a collaborative, communitywide initiative to equip, empower and educate women and teen girls. Starting in January, partners including North Stafford Rotary Club, Transitions 4 You, I Support the Girls and Cornerstone Church joined the effort to collect health and hygiene products.

The first Just Us Girls event was held March 20 and served more than 100 women and teen girls in need. It was held outside in Old Forge in southern Stafford, with beautiful spring weather and safe health and hygiene practices in place. While masked and socially distanced, volunteers and participants connected woman to woman, each receiving needed personal care items and encouragement.

Due to the abundance of donations, feminine hygiene products, toiletries and clothing were also donated to the Thurman Brisben Center, Empowerhouse, SERVE and Transitions 4 You. E3Kids International will continue to collaborate with area organizations to develop and adapt the Just Us Girls model to help women and teen girls care for themselves and maintain their dignity and self worth.

Just Us Girls provides needed personal care items for women and girls and gives businesses and service organizations, like Rotary, an opportunity to meet needs and collaboratively build community. For more information or to make a donation, visit e3kids.com/worldchangers or email lena@e3kids.com. To reach Rotary, visit northstaffordrotary.com.