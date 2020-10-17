K9 RIP: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office to get donation of body armor

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Rip will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Rip’s vest is sponsored by the Patricia Dzubera and Richard E. Nelson Foundation. Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was established in 2009 to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception, the charity has provided more than 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Tax-deductible contributions are accepted in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744–$2,283, weighs an average of 4–5 pounds and comes with a 5-year warranty. For more information, call 508/824-6978; or visit vik9s.org. Contributions may be mailed to Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.