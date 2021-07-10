Keep Virginia Beautiful awards $1,000 grant to Chancellor Elementary PTA

Government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants of $500 to $1,000 describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding litter prevention, recycling, cigarette litter prevention or community beautification.

The Chancellor Elementary PTA will use its grant funds to install water bottle refill stations. This will encourage students to use refillable water bottles to safely meet their hydration needs because the school’s water fountains were closed due to COVID restrictions. Currently, single-use plastic bottles are the only way for children to access drinking water. The plastic bottles are being thrown away, and if even a fourth of the students fill their water bottle once each school day, a refill station will prevent more than 2,400 plastic water bottles from being sent to the landfill every month.