King Day Oratorical Competition students take “A View of the Promised Land”

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program on Monday at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel, PWCAC-DST-MEDIA. This is a free virtual event.

This year’s theme, “A View of the Promised Land,” inspired Prince William area students in grades 6–12 to write and present their views on the life and impact of King’s legacy. The program will showcase six dynamic student orators and the MLK Community Choir, students K–12. The audience will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite middle school and high school orator using a special text-to-vote feature while watching the program.

The 2023 program marks the 38th year the chapter has commemorated King’s life. The chapter’s first event after being chartered in December 1984 was a program to honor King on his birthday. “Beginning in 1985, before the national holiday, the first five years the program presented prominent local and national adult speakers. Then in 1991, the student oratorical competition became the program’s highlight,” shared Chapter President Sharon Andrews. She also remarked that this transition made way for more community involvement and support. “The chapter hosts the MLK program each year, but the support from the three local school systems, teachers, coaches and principals, and the judges, sponsors, donors and audience make the program possible year after year,” she said.

In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday a National Day of Service, a “day on, not a day off.” The King Day of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, addresses social problems and moves us closer to King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” PWCAC-DST includes a “Day of Service” project and invites the community to participate.

Following the 2023 program premiere on YouTube, community members are encouraged to stop by 2701 Neabsco Commons Place, Suite 150, in Woodbridge, from 2 to 5 p.m., and donate ready-to-eat meals. Items such as applesauce or fruit cups, microwaveable mac and cheese bowls or heat-and-sip soups, granola or other snack bars, and other foods that require minimal or no preparation to eat and enjoy. All donations will be supplied to Northern Virginia Food Rescue.

For more information on the oratorical program, fundraising efforts and donation opportunities, visit pwcacdst.org/mlk; subscribe to YouTube channel PWCAC-DST-MEDIA to receive reminders about the program.