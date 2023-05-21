King George County Schools has partnered with the Rev Your Bev campaign, an obesity prevention initiative of the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, to encourage its school community to drink more water during the school day and recognize the academic and health benefits of making this choice.

KGCS values the health and well-being of its students and staff. For this reason, the division updated its wellness policy earlier this year with comprehensive language that increases water access and promotion to align with Rev Your Bev’s best practices. The updated wellness policy includes language that ensures good-tasting water is accessible to students and staff during and after the school day and encourages students, staff and administrators to model positive hydration behaviors.

To celebrate its updated school wellness policy and the continued healthy learning environment it provides its students and staff, KGCS hosted a celebratory event on May 10. During the event, students, teachers and staff participated in fun water-related activities and wrote messages thanking KGHS for their efforts to empower their school community to make drinking water a habit.

Students like Vivian Wright are appreciative and shared, “I am so grateful that the school board was so open to our suggestions. It means a lot that they would listen to student input and start making changes.” Ayla Zook expressed her enthusiasm sharing, “This policy change means so much to all of us in the school division. Not only will it create positive changes for water access right now, but it will help set trends of healthy hydration that will follow students and staff throughout their lives. For this, we are extremely grateful.”

The Rev Your Bev campaign donated and distributed more than 2,000 water bottles to support the division in implementing its policy, and provided water promotion posters and dispensers.

KGCS is excited about its updated wellness policy and the extraordinary steps being taken to increase water consumption and ensure all students have an opportunity to be healthy and successful. Nutrition Director Anita Davis noted, “Water is essential to the hydration of our bodies, so drink up!”