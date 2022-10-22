King George Dahlgren Rotary fundraisers support community

On Oct. 8, during the King George Fall Festival, the King George Dahlgren Rotary raised and presented a $1,000 gift to the King George YMCA’s Impact Program, an organization that provides an abundance of services to King George County and its surrounding communities. YMCA Directors Erin Reiley and Meaghan Williams are pictured with KG Rotary Club President Melanie Ochs.

“We like to partner with folks who do so much with our community,” said Ochs. “Our local YMCA does an exemplary job of making sure our children have the right needs in place. We hope to continue to partner with the YMCA and other local organizations to promote goodwill in our area.”

The Rotary, through fundraising activities, supports the King George community and schools in the county. Rotary’s big fundraiser, A Great Wine Out, is expected to be a sold-out event. “We sold tickets during the Fall Festival and were encouraged by the response we got! A band from D.C., charcuterie, wine flight, raffles and fun are on the menu.” The Great Wine Out is Nov. 19, 6–9 p.m. at The Estate at White Hall Vineyard. More information is available at kgdrotaryevents.org. Rotarians Katie Haywood and David Claire are pictured with Ochs and President Emeritus Latana Locke.