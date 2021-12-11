King George DECA advances to State Leadership Conference

District 19 DECA chapters competed in the District Leadership Conference in November at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Students from King George High School competed with students from Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, Caroline, Colgan, Gar-Field and Manassas Park high schools. Virginia DECA State Vice President of Leadership Troy Spillman of King George High School, Region 3 Vice President Lily Senkus of Riverbend High School and District 19 President Alina Puentes of King George High School were also in attendance.
This conference competition included 22 events; first, second and third place overall winners advanced to the State Leadership Conference in Virginia Beach, March 4–6.
Kenneth Chan, Acadia Conboy, Cassia Conboy, Ava Creveling, Carson Dees, Nevaeh Garner, Ciara Graves, Amy Pachey, Lia Paz–Calderon, Natalie Pelto, Amira Tate, Emma Tayman, Samantha Tipton, Tyler Truslow, Drew Warder, Kimora White, Caitlyn Wingeart will compete at the State Leadership Conference.
Kathryn Bennett, Riley Filkoski, Ella Garner, Caitlyn Matthews, Eilee Miller, Jessica Nester, Mason Nicoletti, Kyla O’Keefe, Gavin Paterson, Caleb Sabo, Javier Smith, Rex Wang, Karina Wilson and Madelyn Winfrey earned proficiency certificates.
To support King George DECA, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us or kgdeca@gmail.com for information.