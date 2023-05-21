King George High School DECA Chapter got the edge at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, in April. More than 21,000 DECA members and advisers from around the globe soaked up the Florida sunshine, including KGHS’s own nine students, adviser and alumni chaperone.

Tyler Truslow, Linsey Spillman and Amira Tate earned their graduation pins with the Thrive Academy. Madelyn Winfrey and Caitlyn Wingeart earned their graduation pins with the Aspire Academy. Lenique Morgan and Virginia Yergey earned their graduation pins with the Ignite Academy. Tyler Billingsly and Jenna Wynes tested for their event, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making. All of the KG DECA competitors earned proficiency in their respective competitive events. Adviser Dee Strauss participated in several adviser workshops.

At the Grand Awards, King George DECA was recognized for participation in the DECA Chapter Campaigns: Membership, Community Service, Promotions and Advocacy, receiving all four ribbons.

To watch any of the awards sessions, go to deca.org. If you are interested in learning more about King George High School DECA, supporting its efforts as a professional member, sponsor, judge, or would like these students to work with you on a project with your business, please contact lead adviser Dee Strauss at 540/903-0573 or dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us; or visit kgdeca.org.