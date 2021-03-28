King George DECA heads to next level, international conference

The King George High School DECA Chapter joined more than 2,000 students and advisers from across the state for the virtual DECA State Leadership Conference held March 3–7. Countless hours of meetings, events, activities, preparation and practice paid off with certificates, medals and trophies awarded to the chapter.

The chapter fielded a delegation of 29 students who competed in 19 different events, from project management to team to entrepreneurship to principle and fundamental events.

Students participated via videos they prepared in response to event situations and case studies, video presentations of their projects and idea pitches, and personal selling videos. Not only did they practice their presentation skills, but they also had to practice creating their best video in one take with no editing.

Many people from the King George area acted as judges, including Kim Truslow, Debbie Bennett, Troy Clarke, Julia Miller, Margie Stevens and Lori Deem.