King George DECA heads to next level, international conference

The King George High School DECA Chapter joined more than 2,000 students and advisers from across the state for the virtual DECA State Leadership Conference held March 3–7. Countless hours of meetings, events, activities, preparation and practice paid off with certificates, medals and trophies awarded to the chapter.
The chapter fielded a delegation of 29 students who competed in 19 different events, from project management to team to entrepreneurship to principle and fundamental events.
Students participated via videos they prepared in response to event situations and case studies, video presentations of their projects and idea pitches, and personal selling videos. Not only did they practice their presentation skills, but they also had to practice creating their best video in one take with no editing.
Many people from the King George area acted as judges, including Kim Truslow, Debbie Bennett, Troy Clarke, Julia Miller, Margie Stevens and Lori Deem.
King George DECA was recognized for its activities for Virginia DECA Day and participation in the National DECA Chapter Campaigns. It received the Blue Chip Award for the chapter’s Annual Report Program of Work, the highest level to reach. It also received the Largest Chapter in Region 3 award, Star Chapter, Super Star Chapter and Platinum Chapter awards for membership.
Lauren Wentzel received a plaque and was recognized as the District 19 president. Troy Spillman was recognized for his work as a state officer this year, and he was elected to the Virginia DECA State Leadership Team 77 Vice President of Leadership for the 2021–22 school year. Jessie Wang won a $1,000 Dominion Power Scholarship.
David “Buddy” Miller and his wife, Julie Randall Miller, were recognized as Friends of Virginia DECA for their continued support as KG DECA alumni, judges and chaperones for 15 years.
Max Freitag placed top 10 in Test, Business Finance Series; Graham Paterson and Troy Spillman placed top 10 in Test, Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making; and Brandon Turman placed top 10 in Test, Financial Consulting Event.
Anthony Means and Alina Puentes were awarded the School Based Enterprise plaque for Gold Recertification of Fox Stox and earned their spot at the International Career Development Conference in April.
Graham Paterson and Troy Spillman won first place in Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making; Jessie Wang won fourth place in Independent Business Plan; and Lauren Wentzel won seventh place in International Business Plan.
These students will attend the virtual ICDC in April in the Competitor track. Attending in the Leader track are Kathryn Bennett, Tyler Truslow, Drew Warder and Amanda White.
This year, ICDC is open to all DECA student members to view the opening and closing sessions at no charge.
If you are interested in supporting the King George DECA Chapter, contact adviser Dee Strauss at dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us; or call 540/775-3535, ext. 1225.