King George DECA maximizes their momentum at international competition

King George High School DECA chapter maximized its momentum at the DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in April. The chapter’s 10 students, two advisers and alumni chaperone joined more than 17,000 DECA members and advisers from around the globe for the competition.

Samantha Tipton and Linsey Spillman participated in the School Based Enterprise workshop, received the Gold Re-Certification coin for the Fox Stox school store, and registered for their SBE-Retail competition. Tyler Truslow and Kathryn Bennett participated in two days of workshops with the Thrive Academy and earned their graduation pins. Andrew Warder participated in two days of workshops with the Aspire Academy. Natalie Pelto and Jessica Nester presented their Business Services Operations Research Project. Troy Spillman and Rex Wang tested for their event, Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making. Caitlyn Wingeart tested for her event, Business Finance Series Event.

At the Grand Awards, King George DECA was recognized for participation in the DECA chapter campaigns—Membership, Community Service, Promotions and Advocacy—receiving all four ribbons; the chapter was also recognized as a Gold Re-Certified SBE. All of the KG DECA competitors earned proficiency in their respective competitive events.

To watch any of the awards sessions, go to deca.org. Contact lead adviser Dee Strauss at 540/903-0573 or dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us to learn more about King George High School DECA; support their efforts as a professional member, sponsor or judge; or to work with these students on a project with your business. Visit kgdeca.org for information on the chapter’s upcoming activities.