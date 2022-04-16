King George DECA members advance to competition in Atlanta

Members of King George High School DECA joined 2,700 high school business, finance, hospitality and marketing students at the State Leadership Conference held in March in Virginia Beach.

At Friday’s opening session, President Natalie Pelto received the Blue Chip Award Cup Trophy for the chapter’s top level annual report; Vice President of Career Development Andrew Warder received the plaque for Largest Chapter in Region 3; Alina Puentes and Dee Strauss were recognized as District 19 president and adviser, respectively; Natalie Pelto and Troy Spillman were named Virginia DECA Foundation Scholarship recipients; Strauss was also awarded the Outstanding DECA Adviser coin and received recognition as a member of the Virginia DECA Board of Trustees.

After Saturday’s competition, students received medals for top scores in competition tests: Troy Spillman in Business Law & Ethics Team, Andrew Warder in Hotel Lodging Management Series, Kenneth Chan in Restaurant & Food Service Management Series and Amira Tate in Principles of Hospitality & Tourism. Alina Puentes and Samantha Tipton received recognition for Gold Recertification of Fox Stox School Based Enterprise, and Troy Spillman was recognized for his second year of service as a member of the Virginia DECA State Action Team.

Sunday’s Grand Awards saw several winners from King George including: in third place, Troy Spillman and Rex Wang in Business Law & Ethics Team Decision Making Event; in fourth place, Natalie Pelto and Jessica Nester in Business Services Operations Event; and in sixth place, Caitlyn Wingeart in Business Finance Series.

These students will advance to the DECA International Career Development Conference, April 22–27, in Atlanta, Georgia. Also attending will be Samantha Tipton and Linsey Spillman representing the Gold Recertified SBE and competing in this event, Kathryn Bennett and Tyler Truslow participating in the THRIVE Academy, and Andrew Warder participating in the ASPIRE Academy. AJ Addison will participate in the New Adviser Academy.

“This is the 21st State Leadership Conference that KG DECA has participated in and advancing winners on to the international level for the 20th year. This chapter of over 200 members is active in the King George community, completing many community service activities, attending local events and networking with businesses,” said Strauss, KG DECA adviser of 21 years. To support this chapter with it’s competition expenses, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us.