King George DECA recognized for Thrive level chapter campaigns

King George High School DECA was among 324 chapters that achieved Thrive level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in April.

Members who contributed to the recognition include co-presidents Jessie Wang and Natalie Knoke; vice presidents Micheal Jenifer, Amanda White, Ellie Veazey, Ryan Andrews, Joey Staples and Natalie Pelto; SBE Fox Stox managers Anthony Means and Alina Puentes; District 19 president Lauren Wentzel; and Virginia DECA Region 3 vice president Troy Spillman.

King George DECA put several plans in action to reach Thrive level recognition, including reaching out to businesses and individuals to support the chapter through professional membership, continuing to support the King George Social Services with donations at Thanksgiving and Christmas, holding a golf tournament to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, promoting healthy lifestyles through the KG Running Warrior program, and having an active and engaging School Based Enterprise.