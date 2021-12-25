King George Education Foundation awards full scholarships for Space Camp

The King George Education Foundation recently selected two King George students to receive full scholarships for Space Camp next summer.

The winners, Lindsey Hathorne and Sydney Landreth, will attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., next summer. These scholarships are open to King George fifth graders and pay for tuition, round-trip airfare between Richmond and Huntsville, as well as local ground transportation between the Huntsville airport and Space Camp. The total cost for each scholarship is more than $2,200.

KGEF is able to fund the scholarships thanks to the contributions of Broadwood Advanced Technologies and Harrison Handy Services. The selection process is merit based and reviews nearly 30 data points to select the winner. This year’s scholarship had 12 applications who were reviewed by a selection committee comprising King George County School STEM teachers, retired senior engineers and Adult Advanced Space Academy alumni.