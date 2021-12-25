King George Education Foundation awards full scholarships for Space Camp

The King George Education Foundation recently selected two King George students to receive full scholarships for Space Camp next summer.
The winners, Lindsey Hathorne and Sydney Landreth, will attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., next summer. These scholarships are open to King George fifth graders and pay for tuition, round-trip airfare between Richmond and Huntsville, as well as local ground transportation between the Huntsville airport and Space Camp. The total cost for each scholarship is more than $2,200.
KGEF is able to fund the scholarships thanks to the contributions of Broadwood Advanced Technologies and Harrison Handy Services. The selection process is merit based and reviews nearly 30 data points to select the winner. This year’s scholarship had 12 applications who were reviewed by a selection committee comprising King George County School STEM teachers, retired senior engineers and Adult Advanced Space Academy alumni.
The two winners were stunned upon hearing they had been selected. In her application, Lindsey said, “I love science, but not science classes. I want to attend space camp because you get to experience science for what it is. Space is something I have always liked, but when we started to learn about it, I started to like it less and less. The reason I want to go to space camp is so I can love space again.”
Sydney said, “I would like to go to Space Camp to learn about the different planets, astronauts and how astronauts breathe in their suits … [and] about galaxies and stars like the Milky Way and the sun.”
The King George County Education Foundation, a nonprofit, was established in 2014 to build community partnerships, attract private funding and support innovative programs and projects for students and employees of King George schools.
For more information, visit kgeducation.org.