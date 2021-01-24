King George High School DECA is ready to compete at next level

Students who place in the top eight or nine, depending on the event, will advance to the Virtual International Career Development Conference in April.

Also at the district conference, Linsey Spillman placed third in Job Interview; Rachel Morrison placed third in Social Media; Caleb Sabo placed third in Principles of Marketing; Anthony Means placed third in Automotive Service Marketing Series; and Courtney Sanders placed third on the Hotel & Lodging Management Series test.

If you would like to support these students and Virginia DECA, sign up to be a judge for an event at vadeca.org/slc-judges. To be a judge at the International Career Development Conference, go to deca.org/judging-decas-competitive-events. Give “Dee Strauss & King George, Virginia” as your referral.

You can also support King George DECA financially to help with membership and competition expenses to SLC and ICDC; email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us for information.