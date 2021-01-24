King George High School DECA is ready to compete at next level

DECA members from around the region participated in DECA district leadership conferences in virtual settings. Competitors from King George High School put forth their best efforts in online testing and video recording of their solutions to problems provided to them in one of 22 areas of competitive events.
First- and second-place overall winners advanced to compete at the virtual state leadership conference in March:
- Job Interview: first place, Camryn Zeigler; second place, Kathryn Bennett
- Selling: first place, Tessa Bennett
- Social Media: second place, Ashley Hayden
- Business Finance Series: second place, Max Freitag
- Entrepreneurship Series: first place, Jessie Wang
- Hotel & Lodging Management Series: first place, Drew Warder
- Restaurant & Food Service Management Series: first place, Brady Wingeart
King George DECA members will compete in state level events such as team decision-making, business operations research, entrepreneurship, marketing representative, professional selling and project management events. These King George DECA members will compete in the following events:
- Amanda White: Business Services Operations Research
- Ellie Veazey, Emily Kegley and Natalie Knoke: Community Awareness Project
- Troy Spillman, Graham Paterson and Jay Pattason: Community Giving Project
- Micheal Jenifer: Community Giving Project
- Madelyn Winfrey: Start Up Business Plan
- Rex Wang: Innovation Plan
- Natalie Pelto, Kenneth Chan and Jessica Nester: Innovation Plan
- Jessie Wang: Independent Business Plan
- Lauren Wentzel: International Business Plan
- Karina Wilson: Hospitality & Tourism Professional Selling
- Brandon Turman: Financial Consulting
- Anthony Means and Alina Puentes: School Based Enterprise
Students who place in the top eight or nine, depending on the event, will advance to the Virtual International Career Development Conference in April.
Also at the district conference, Linsey Spillman placed third in Job Interview; Rachel Morrison placed third in Social Media; Caleb Sabo placed third in Principles of Marketing; Anthony Means placed third in Automotive Service Marketing Series; and Courtney Sanders placed third on the Hotel & Lodging Management Series test.
If you would like to support these students and Virginia DECA, sign up to be a judge for an event at vadeca.org/slc-judges. To be a judge at the International Career Development Conference, go to deca.org/judging-decas-competitive-events. Give “Dee Strauss & King George, Virginia” as your referral.
You can also support King George DECA financially to help with membership and competition expenses to SLC and ICDC; email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us for information.