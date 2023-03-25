The King George High School DECA Chapter has had a great start on its road to the International Career Development Conference, which will be held in Orlando, Florida, in April. Chapter members spent countless hours of meetings, events, activities, preparation and practice that paid off in certificates, medals and trophies.

In November 2022, KG DECA participated in the District Leadership Conference at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. Winners included:

Job Interview: first place Virginia Yergey, second place Lenique Morgan, third place Casey Watson.

Selling: first place Kaiya Wilso, second place Lexi Burke, third place Owen Price.

Social Media: second place Cassidy Zeigler, third place Zoe Wooten.

Apparel & Accessories: third place overall Samantha Tipton.

Hotel & Lodging Management: first place overall Ciara Graves, second place overall Amira Tate.

Sports & Entertainment Marketing: first place overall Tyler Truslow.

Principles of Business Management: third place overall Skylar Winfrey.

These students earned the opportunity to compete at the State Leadership Conference held recently in Virginia Beach.

Joining more than 2,700 DECA members and advisers from all over Virginia, KG DECA fielded a delegation of 25 students who competed in 11 different events from Series to Project Management to Team to Entrepreneurship to Fundamental Events.

KG DECA was named Largest Chapter in Region 3, recognized for its work in community service, Virginia DECA Day and Rule of 75, and it earned the Blue Chip Award for its Annual Report Program of Work. Madelyn Winfrey was recognized as District 19 president. Dee Strauss was recognized as District 19 adviser, a Virginia DECA Board of Trustee member and Outstanding Adviser of the Year. Yergey and Morgan earned top scores and medaled in Job Interview. Tyler Billingsley earned top test score and medal in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making Event.

Billingsley and Jenna Wynes won second place in Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making Event and advanced to the International Career Development Conference. Joining them will be Tate, Truslow and Linsey Spillman, who were invited to participate in the Thrive Academy; Caitlyn Wingeart and Madelyn Winfrey, who were invited to participate in the Aspire Academy; and Yergey and Morgan, who were invited to participate in the Ignite Academy.

To support the group traveling to Orlando in April, email dstrauss@kgcs.k12.va.us for more information.