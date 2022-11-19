 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

King George High School graduates thrive at U.S. Naval Academy

  • 0

Five King George High School graduates are midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. Pictured are: Jacob Williams, Class of 2023; Katherine Healey, Class of 2025; Ellie Veazey, Class of 2024; and Gavin McGraw and Alex Dachos, Class of 2026.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joy Doll Hospital space gets a new look

The team from BasicOrganization.com collected dolls and accessories from their clients for Joy Doll Hospital in Stafford County, where they also donated an entire day of services to help manage the hospital space. 

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert