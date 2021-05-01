King George Landfill celebrates Earth Day by planting native trees

Waste Management King George Landfill team members honored Earth Day (April 22) by planting 12 Virginia native trees at the site.

This activity is part of the site’s commitment to Wildlife Habitat Council conservation efforts. King George Landfill’s conservation program has been WHC-certified since 2009 and promotes sustainability, wildlife preservation, biodiversity and environmental education.

This is one of two projects the landfill has been taking part in that focus on sustainability. The second project is a company-wide commitment from employees pledging to live more sustainably at work, at home and on the go.

Throughout April, employees across the company made sustainability pledges that varied from using reusable grocery bags to setting up a backyard compost bin. In honor of every pledge made, WM partnered with the National Forest Foundation and Tree Canada to plant trees across North America. WM has made the commitment to plant 50,000 trees in 2021 to support clean air, climate change mitigation, wildlife habitat and access to clean water.

“We want to provide a tangible benefit to the environment that lasts 365 days a year and beyond,” Stephany Holquin, public affairs representative, said. “The impact yielded from trees planted, combined with our team members’ combined efforts to live more sustainably, will extend beyond our lifetime.”