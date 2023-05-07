Lt. Quoc Duong of King George County conducts pre-flight checks prior to vertical replenishment training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.
King George native conducts pre-flight checks on a helicopter aboard USS John Finn
