Lt. Quoc “Mantis” Duong, left, from King George County discusses a flight plan aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force.
King George native discusses flight plans aboard USS John Finn
- SPC. SAMANTHA OBLANDER, U.S. NAVY
