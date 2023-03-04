Seaman Jayla McKnight, a native of King George County, serves with pre-commissioning unit John L. Canley, operating out of San Diego, California.

McKnight, a 2020 King George High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

“I was in Navy Junior ROTC and enjoyed it,” said McKnight. “I learned what the military did, which was to help people. It also gives us an opportunity to give back to those in need.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in King George.

“I learned to work hard and never quit,” said McKnight. “I learned that pain is only temporary, but quitting lasts a lifetime.”

McKnight has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was privileged to walk with Lance Massey, whose father was on the USS Midway during World War II,” said McKnight. “I was able to talk with the family and be with them for a day on the USS Midway, and get to know them and how he helped our country.”

As McKnight and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I’m giving back,” said McKnight. “Both of my parents grew up less fortunate than me. My service is my way of thanking them for everything they gave up for me. Hopefully, I will create opportunities for others in the future.”

McKnight is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom and pops,” said McKnight. “My mom taught us there is no ‘can’t.’ As long as you keep going and moving forward, anything is possible.”

“My pops served in the Army for eight years and is the reason I wanted to join the military,” added McKnight. “He helps keep me motivated when I feel down. He literally sets me on my path.”