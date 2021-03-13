King George native supports U.S. Navy shipyard surge as part of COVID-19 response

A native of King George County is serving at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine, as part of the largest mobilization of reservists in Naval Sea Systems Command history.

Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Ryan is one of the reserve sailors deployed as part of the Surge Maintenance program. Established in 2005 to augment the Navy’s organic civilian shipyard workforce in times of need, SurgeMain has 2,200 enlisted reserve sailors and 240 reserve officers.

“I have been a member of SurgeMain since it was launched as a pilot program,” Ryan said. “I have over a decade of service to SurgeMain and the shipyards, and I am very proud to see this mobilization effort in the 15th anniversary of this program.”

According to Ryan, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in King George.

“Adapting to change is a vital skill while working on Navy tasks at the shipyard,” Ryan said. “Most of the tasks are very fluid and can change at moment’s notice. Timelines are always moving. Verbatim compliance, paying attention to the current paperwork and receiving timely briefs from supervisors ensures that we remain aware of the current needs.”

—Danna Eddy, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard public affairs officer