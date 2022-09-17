King George native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet jet aircraft

Lt. Fernando De La Rosa, a native of King George County, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

De La Rosa joined the Navy four years ago. Today, De La Rosa serves as a naval aviator.

“I joined because I wanted to fly in the Navy,” said De La Rosa. “My dad was an Air Force veteran and part of the crew for Air Force One. I wanted to follow his example but in an amphibious environment.”

Growing up in King George, De La Rosa graduated from King George High School in 2014. Today, De La Rosa relies upon skills and values similar to those found in King George to succeed in the military.

“My hometown taught me to be hardworking, honest and respectful,” said De La Rosa. “My hometown was all active duty or retired Navy, so they instilled morals that prepared me for success in the military.”

These lessons have helped De La Rosa while serving with the Navy.

The Super Hornet is one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, according to Navy officials. The aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and are capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries.”

“The Navy provides power, protection and freedom of the seas in order to maintain free trade and respond quickly to threats,” said De La Rosa.

De La Rosa and the sailors of the U.S. Navy have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud of becoming a winged aviator and completing flight school,” said De La Rosa. “It required advanced jet training which was my greatest challenge in life so far.”

As De La Rosa and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Serving is to provide a service to my country and to its people,” added De La Rosa.