King George SGT Nicholas C. Mason Memorial VFW Post 12202 becomes official

On a warm evening, on the first day of May, the anticipation and excitement could be felt inside the King George High School Football Stadium. What had been building for several months, was now coming to fruition.

A color guard made up of the King George High School NJROTC and members of the VFW marched in the colors, the national anthem was sung, and 33 members and 11 officers of Post 12202 stood on the field, ready to recite the VFW Members Obligation and receive the Cross of Malta, the emblem of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. Post 12202, named after Sgt. Nicholas C. Mason, a 2002 graduate of King George High School, local volunteer fireman and one of two Virginia National Guard 229th Engineer Battalion members killed in an attack in Iraq on Dec. 21, 2004, was about to become a reality.

The gathered dignitaries, fellow VFW members and families looked on with pride and admiration as the VFW finally returned to King George County after a 12-year absence.