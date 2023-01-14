Knights of Columbus Council 7812 selects essay contest winners

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 7812 recognized three champions in the recent Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. All Catholic students in grades 8–12 attending St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Colonial Beach and St. Anthony Catholic Church in King George County were invited to participate.

Each contestant wrote an essay based on the theme of how young Catholics can evangelize their faith to family members and friends who have turned away from religion. The goal of the contest is to give students the opportunity to define the importance of religious freedom and to strengthen the bond between the Knights of Columbus and their parishioners.

The winners included Timothy Wingeart, 8th grade; Emma Tolley, 10th grade; and Caitlyn Wingeart, 12th grade. Each winner received $100. Essays advance to the state essay contest later in January.

Holy Trinity Council in King George is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.