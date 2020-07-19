City of Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins is the recipient of the Rappahannock Rotary Club Ethics in Business Award.
Jenkins, a former Rotarian, was cited for “traveling the path of integrity, choosing right over wrong and ethics over convenience.”
Jenkins has prosecuted more than a 100 jury trials, earning a reputation as a tough but fair prosecutor.
In nominating Jenkins for the honor, it was noted that her career accomplishments have always exemplified high ethical standards and earned respect from her peers.
Jenkins has served as the former president of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys and was inducted into the Virginia Lawyers Hall of Fame. She currently holds the position of president-elect of the Fredericksburg Area Bar Association. She also helped establish the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center and works with victims of domestic violence.
