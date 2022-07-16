Lake of the Woods Men’s Golf Association hosts fundraiser for Fisher House Foundation

The Lake of the Woods Men’s Golf Association’s Veterans Tournament was held at LOW Golf Course in June. Almost all 108 players braved rainy and wet conditions to support the fundraiser for Fisher House Foundation.

Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world. Since its inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $500 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

The tournament’s opening ceremonies were conducted by George Brock with a presentation of the service colors by the LOW Veterans Club and the national anthem sung by Charles Mincey.

The association’s goal for 2022 was to provide a $15,000 donation to Fisher House; it exceeded that goal by more than $2,000. In addition to cash, more than $6,000 in non-cash contributions, including gift cards and rounds of golf at local area courses, were awarded to tournament winners and participants. A list of all donors is displayed on the MGA bulletin board in the Woods Center. The association appreciates the support of the community to make this year’s tournament a success.

The big winners of the day were the first place team of Nancy King, Barry Priddy, Glen Priddy and Paul Hibbs III, who shot a 59. The second place team of Lori Barnes, Eric Barnes, Denise Reese and Gary Reese shot a 61. The third place team of Steve Cain, Steve Broaddus, Terry Sindt and Jim Corsones shot a 62.

Five teams shot a 63 for fourth place: Lori Joo, John Lloyd, Terry Hill and Mike Myers; Janice Mincey, Charles Mincey, Garnet Brannan and Roy Stein; Sue Collie, Cris Collie, Louise Hoh and Bob Hoh; Matt McKenna, Brian Dean, Julie Dean and Susan Carrol; and Glen Carrol, Don Silver, Eric Smith and Brandon Corwin.

Carolyn Erbaugh and Brandon Corwin won prizes for closest to the line. Karen Woods and Tim Witherspoon won prizes for closest to the pin.