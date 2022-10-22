Law firm helps foundation that helps cancer patients

The law firm of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen has donated $1,000 to Chuck Eley, founder of the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation in Fredericksburg, which supports people living with cancer and their families. Since its creation in 2016, the foundation has helped families pay bills and with transportation costs, provided upkeep of general housing and organized a holiday toy drive. The donation is part of the firm’s “Helping Our Heroes” initiative as Eley has been recognized as one of its Hometown Heroes. “Chuck is the embodiment of all that is good in our community,” said Edward Allen, firm president. Founded in 2016 two years after losing his wife, Lisa Pitts Eley, to lung cancer, Eley decided to give back to others struggling with the same daily needs he and his daughters experienced.