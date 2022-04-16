LEAP and Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission partner again on Solarize Fredericksburg

Adding solar power to your home is easier and more affordable than ever, thanks to Solarize Virginia, a program that reduces the cost and complexity of going solar by providing a one-stop shop for education and installation. This grassroots, community-based outreach initiative is managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program, LEAP, and presented in partnership with the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. Through a competitive bidding process, LEAP has named Prospect Solar as its selected campaign installer for 2022.

The Solar Income Tax Credit will drop from 26% to 22% at the end of 2022, and Solarize Virginia will help as many homeowners to take advantage of the higher rate as possible. This credit will reduce the price of Solarize Virginia’s already discounted residential solar installations by another 26%. LEAP recommends signing up early to get the system installed by the end of the year.

Since 2014, 714 contracts have been signed through LEAP’s Solarize program across the state, generating more than 6.3 MW of solar capacity and more than $17 million in value.

Through June 30, homeowners and businesses can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers. LEAP will provide ongoing customer support and education throughout the process to make the experience as streamlined as possible.

More information is available at SolarizeVA.org. Interested participants can also sign up to join an upcoming virtual information session. Registration is free and requires no commitment until you sign a contract with an installer.