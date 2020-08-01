Five yellow lab puppies arrived at Leashes of Valor’s 20-acre farm in Milford on Monday, where they were introduced to foster families who traveled from as far away as Boston to pick them up. The fosters will help house break, socialize and raise the dogs until they’re ready to be formally trained and partnered with veterans.
“I’m so incredibly grateful for the families who are helping us respond to this crisis. People have really stepped up,” Navy veteran and Leashes of Valor President Danique Masingill said. “Every day we take calls from veterans whose condition has been worsened during this pandemic, the quarantine and isolation. Increasing the size of our program is just the right thing to do.”
Leashes of Valor does not charge veterans for service dogs thanks to the generosity of donors.
The nonprofit will expand its 16-day program from one veteran at a time to four, allowing Leashes of Valor to help more veterans stay well during the pandemic. Once the puppies are old enough, they will be paired with warriors and trained to perform tasks specific to that veteran’s medical conditions. Those duties may include alerting to physiological changes caused by PTSD, retrieving medicine, waking them from nightmares or performing other roles specific to physical handicaps.
“We know how these dogs can help, especially in times like this. So, while we don’t want to sacrifice the quality of our program, because that’s what makes these partnerships successful, we need to step up,” Leashes of Valor founder and Marine veteran Jason Haag said.
