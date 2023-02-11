National Park Service Northeast Regional Director Gay Vietzke announced Lewis Rogers as the next superintendent of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. He began his new assignment in December.

“Lewis’s greatest strength is the experience of having seen the agency from every possible level,” said Regional Director Vietzke. “His 38 years in our agency, at 12 different sites with strong historical and cultural themes, gave him the experience to know how our parks work. As he has done at Petersburg National Battlefield, he will continue to bring hidden history into the light of day for all our visitors to learn and appreciate.”

“I am proud to be a steward of America’s history,” said Superintendent Rogers. “The most exciting thing about national parks is the intersection of story and place. This is the stuff that makes your hair stand up. But too often in public history, too many faces have been cropped out of the whole picture. To understand what really happened, stewards of our shared history need to reveal the entire picture, with all of its participants. That’s what makes history so interesting.”

Rogers previously served as superintendent at Petersburg National Battlefield, a position he had held since 2010. He joined the NPS in 1984, working over the years in law enforcement, interpretation and wildland fire fighting, with experience also in structural firefighting, emergency medical services and emergency incident management. He has served as an Equal Employment Opportunity counselor and conflict resolution counselor. Lewis spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Reserves as a Seabee in the Construction Battalion. He was trained as a heavy equipment operator at Port Hueneme, California. Later, he was attached to Naval Marine Construction Battalion 23 in Roanoke. He also served as security force at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

Rogers has a Bachelor of Science in parks and recreation, with a concentration in resource management, from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. He is also a graduate of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia, where he received certifications in the Basic Law Enforcement and Basic Criminal Investigator training programs.

Rogers currently lives in Ashland with his wife and daughter, and a son who lives nearby.