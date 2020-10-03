Library board of trustees elects chair, vice chair

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s board of trustees held elections at its quarterly meeting in September and elected Kimberly Young as chair and Xavier Richardson as vice chair.

Young is executive director of continuing and professional studies at the University of Mary Washington and is responsible for developing educational partnerships to advance the leadership capacity of individuals and organizations in the region.

Richardson is senior vice president and chief corporate development officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, overseeing the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, Stafford Hospital Foundation and Mary Washington Healthcare community programs.

Library board of trustee members are appointed by and represent their jurisdictions, donating their time as advocates for the public. Trustees work closely with the library director and deputy director to determine library policy, adopt budgets and support library legislation on a state and national level. Trustees also promote the library’s services, classes and events in their interactions in the community.

The full list of the board of trustees can be found at librarypoint.org/board-of-trustees.