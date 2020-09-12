 Skip to main content
Library offers live online tutoring
0 comments

Central Rappahannock Regional Library now offers live, one-on-one online tutoring via Tutor.com at librarypoint.org/tutor.

Students in grades K–12 can get help with homework, school papers and test preparation. All core subjects are supported: math, science, English, social studies and writing, including Advanced Placement courses. Spanish-speaking tutors are available for all math, science and social studies subjects, plus ESL/ELL support.

Tutoring is available 2–9 p.m. every day. No appointment is necessary.

For adult learners, the Tutor.com Adult Learning & Career Center offers one-on-one tutoring or job search assistance in over 60 subjects, including GED preparation and citizenship. Expert tutors and career coaches are available in an easy-to-use, anonymous, online classroom.

Job search coaches offer one-on-one, on-demand assistance with navigating online job sites, completing applications, writing resumes and cover letters, and practicing for interviews.

Additional resources are available at any time: drop-off reviews, practice quizzes, video lessons, and The Princeton Review SAT/ACT Essentials for self-study.

For more library resources for students, parents and teachers, visit librarypoint.org/learn-at-home.

