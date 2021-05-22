 Skip to main content
Library's video-based online learning expanded with additional courses
Library's video-based online learning expanded with additional courses

Central Rappahannock Regional Library now offers expanded video-based online learning through a service which has undergone a brand transition. The service previously known as Lynda.com is now LinkedIn Learning. Courses and certificates of completion are available for free to all CRRL customers with their library card.

Courses include:

  • Business and career skills: management, marketing, productivity, small business, time management
  • Education: Blackboard, Google apps, presentations with Captivate or Prezi, test prep
  • Job search tools: resume design, searching for positions, working with recruiters
  • Photography: cameras and gear, lighting, processing, portraits, Photography 101, shooting in low light
  • Social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter
  • Software: Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator
  • Video: compositing, editing, effects, filmmaking, shooting
  • Web design: CSS, UX, Web development and graphics, WordPress

LinkedIn Learning courses can be accessed at librarypoint.org through the library’s A-Z Resources and Online Resources Overview pages, as well as librarypoint.org/linkedin-learning. Thousands of additional courses have been added, including courses in six languages: Spanish, French, Japanese, German, Portuguese and Simplified Chinese.

