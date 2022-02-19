 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIFECARE: Newest ambulance dedicated in remembrance of 9/11

LifeCare Medical Transports has dedicated its newest ambulance to the victims and survivors of Sept. 11, 2001.

LifeCare Medical Transports has dedicated its newest ambulance to the victims and survivors of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The newest Advance Life Support unit was designed to honor and remember all those effected by the events of that day.

On 9/11, LifeCare crews were one of the first EMS units on the scene. LifeCare quickly became the staging area for the Rappahannock EMS Council’s command center. In all, LifeCare had six ambulances on scene and continued to render aid the following day.

This dedicated ambulance is also a symbol of appreciation for all LifeCare employees and all first responders who went above and beyond, lending aid to all who needed it.

“We are honored to be able to present our newest dedicated ambulance in honor and remembrance of those effected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The impact of that day is still felt today, and we hope that this truck will symbolize the unity and strength of not only our region, but the nation,” said Kevin Dillard, president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Transports.

