Linemen lend a hand to relocate flagpole at Caroline County park

The Caroline County Department of Public Works successfully completed renovations at the county’s Recreation Park and needed assistance with relocating an extra 35-foot flagpole to a prominent spot between the two ball fields. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative linemen Mike Luck, Zach Smith, Zack Zelenick, Robert Bertram, Justin Perez and Kevin Johnson showed up and got the pole relocated.

“I cannot express how instrumental Rappahannock Electric Cooperative was in helping us with this aspect of the project,” said Ted Lambert, deputy director of Caroline County’s Department of Public Works. “REC’s team showed up early, went above and beyond what was asked of them, and did it all with a smile. Their efforts were deliberate and efficient—making the task seem easier than it truly was.”

