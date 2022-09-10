 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LIONS: Aquia Harbour club collects donations to help Empowerhouse recover from devastating fire

  • 0

Aquia Harbour Host Lions President Joe Miller and Treasurer Christ Scott recently presented a donation to support Empowerhouse, the domestic violence shelter, after a devastating fire at the shelter.

In total, the Lions Club presented a check in the amount of $6,200 to support the rebuilding of the organization and its mission. The Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club donated $2,000 and received a matching grant of $2,000 from the Lions of Virginia Foundation. When the Lions posted on social media what the club was raising donations for, another $2,200 in donations were received from AHHLC members and the community.

The club also collected much-needed supplies to help the shelter recover from the fire. Empowerhouse is still in need of the community’s support.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert