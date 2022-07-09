 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIONS: Chancellor club supports Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg

Chancellor Lions Club presents $1,500 to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg.

Jim Alexander of the Chancellor Lions Club presents a check for $1,500 to the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Receiving the check for the Blue Star Mothers is Teresa Sumners, president, and members Faye Mohler and Debbie Krister. Blue Star Mothers support our troops worldwide by sending care packages to soldiers, Marines, airmen and sailors wherever they are stationed.

The Chancellor Lions Club was able to assist in this project by collecting funds in the blue jars located on the counters in local FasMarts. Lions Club is the largest volunteer organization in the world, and its motto is We Serve.

Both organizations are 501(c)(3). For more information on joining either group, email Blue Star Mothers at president.va4@bluestarmothers.us; or Chancellor Lions at wapennino@aol.com.

