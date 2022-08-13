LIONS CLUB: District appoints Childhood Cancer Committee chairperson

On July 23, Dr. Cathy Cutright of King George County was installed as the Childhood Cancer Cabinet Member by Lion Club District 24L Governor Rose Burrus. Cutright’s duties are to raise awareness of childhood cancer, improvements in diagnostic treatments and continue care to those affected with cancer. She will do this through the Lions Club District 24L in Virginia. Cutright will work with the Lions Clubs in District 24L, Leos Clubs, existing and proposed, children and their families to bring childhood cancer and care to the forefront. Cutright is vice chair of the King George School Board.