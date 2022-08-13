On July 23, Dr. Cathy Cutright of King George County was installed as the Childhood Cancer Cabinet Member by Lion Club District 24L Governor Rose Burrus. Cutright’s duties are to raise awareness of childhood cancer, improvements in diagnostic treatments and continue care to those affected with cancer. She will do this through the Lions Club District 24L in Virginia. Cutright will work with the Lions Clubs in District 24L, Leos Clubs, existing and proposed, children and their families to bring childhood cancer and care to the forefront. Cutright is vice chair of the King George School Board.
LIONS CLUB: District appoints Childhood Cancer Committee chairperson
The Virginia Governor’s Office has announced the appointment of four Mary Washington alumni to UMW’s Board of Visitors.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division employees provided a firsthand learning experience for five teachers from local school districts who hope to translate what they learned to their students when the school year begins.
Over the past 18 years, the RCC Preakness Party has provided more than $1 million in support of Rappahannock Community College and its students.
Stafford Rotary Club Past President Leigh Ann Poland welcomed guest speaker Stafford County Parks & Recreation Administrator Derrick Carr at a recent meeting.
America's oldest agricultural fair comes to a close today.
Faith Housing Coalition aspires to provide affordable housing opportunities to the underserved and low-moderate income individuals and families.
Past State Madam President Renee Sullivan with the Fraternal Order of Eagles raised more than $98,000 for Ellie’s Elves during her one-year term as president.
The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center hosted a Signing Day celebration for students entering the workforce upon graduation.