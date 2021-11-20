LIONS CLUB: District governor inducts new members

The Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is in its 84th year of providing services to the community. Charitable contributions in the amount of $30,000 were dedicated in fiscal year 2020–21 to sight, diabetes education, hunger, hearing, youth services and scholarships. Lions of Virginia District Gov. Joel Kendall inducted new members Marci Catlett and Grant Gates in October. Pictured are (from left) Gates, Kendall, Catlett, Richard Garnett and President Shirley Eye.