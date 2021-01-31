LIONS CLUB: Members distribute food and gift baskets to Stafford County families

For several years, the Greater Falls Run Lions Club has worked with counselors in Conway Elementary, Drew Middle, Falmouth Elementary, Hartwood Elementary and Rocky Run Elementary schools to support area families by providing holiday food baskets. During the 2020 Thanksgiving and Winter Holiday Food and Gift Program, food baskets were provided for 23 families for each holiday period. In addition, the club provided gift cards for the 60 children in those families to brighten their winter holiday celebrations.

COVID-19 has closed the club’s Bingo program, which was its main source of fundraising. If you would like to donate to the GFRLC, donations may be mailed to Greater Falls Run Lions Club at Box 6092, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. All profits support charitable events and organizations in the Fredericksburg area.

Those interested in joining the club should send a message through Facebook or email GFRLionsClub@gmail.com.