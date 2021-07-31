LIONS CLUB: Members work together to support Empowerhouse

Lions District 24-L Zone I chairman Dan Visone presents a check for $21,700 to Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson on behalf of Lions Club to support their need of a new HVAC for their domestic violence survivor’s shelter. After hearing that Empowerhouse needed community support for a new HVAC system, coordination between Lions Zones I and J (the areas that Empowerhouse provides support), with help from the state and international levels, began immediately to help this incredible organization meet this critical need for their residents. Contributions from nine local Lions Clubs, four individual Lions, a Lions Club International Foundation grant and a matching grant from the Lions of Virginia Foundation combined to make up the donation.