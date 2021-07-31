 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIONS CLUB: Members work together to support Empowerhouse
0 comments

LIONS CLUB: Members work together to support Empowerhouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LIONS CLUB: Members work together to support Empowerhouse

Lions district chairman Dan Visone presents a check for $21,700 to Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson.

Lions District 24-L Zone I chairman Dan Visone presents a check for $21,700 to Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson on behalf of Lions Club to support their need of a new HVAC for their domestic violence survivor’s shelter. After hearing that Empowerhouse needed community support for a new HVAC system, coordination between Lions Zones I and J (the areas that Empowerhouse provides support), with help from the state and international levels, began immediately to help this incredible organization meet this critical need for their residents. Contributions from nine local Lions Clubs, four individual Lions, a Lions Club International Foundation grant and a matching grant from the Lions of Virginia Foundation combined to make up the donation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagle Scout
Announcements

Eagle Scout

Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert