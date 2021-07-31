Lions District 24-L Zone I chairman Dan Visone presents a check for $21,700 to Empowerhouse director Kathy Anderson on behalf of Lions Club to support their need of a new HVAC for their domestic violence survivor’s shelter. After hearing that Empowerhouse needed community support for a new HVAC system, coordination between Lions Zones I and J (the areas that Empowerhouse provides support), with help from the state and international levels, began immediately to help this incredible organization meet this critical need for their residents. Contributions from nine local Lions Clubs, four individual Lions, a Lions Club International Foundation grant and a matching grant from the Lions of Virginia Foundation combined to make up the donation.
Just In
LIONS CLUB: Members work together to support Empowerhouse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Junior Emma Shropshire and senior Emily Broyles of Courtland High School Future Farmers of America have earned their state degree, the highest award a state can bestow on a student.
The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has awarded a scholarship to Kyla Bayton, a graduate of James Monroe High School.
Anne Hupka of Stafford County recently captured a photo of anticrepuscular rays from her family's home on the Potomac Creek.
Bill Reed and his wife noticed this strange offshoot growing out of a shrub in their front yard.
Stafford High School drafting students design Habitat For Humanity home in Caroline County during pandemic shutdown
Four Stafford High School drafting students volunteered their skills to draw the house plans for a Habitat For Humanity home in Caroline County.
Fredericksburg shop plans events on July 30 to bring more awareness to the issue.
50 Cub Scouts, boys and girls ranging in age from 6 to 10 years old, enjoyed a variety of activities at the STEM-focused Aquia District Cub Scout Day Camp held recently at Pratt Park.
Cole Mason Sedgwick of Hartwood Troop 1717 has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.
Rick Schultz has been sworn in as the Post 290 sergeant-at-arms, a rank he also holds with the 16th District American Legion.
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region recently awarded $152,347 in scholarship funds to 53 students from around the region.