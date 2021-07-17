LIONS CLUB: Music scholarship awarded to James Monroe High School senior

For many years, the late Lion George Oliver of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club championed the James A. Bland music competition for area youth. During the last several years, the degree of participation has significantly declined, and the annual event was further hampered by the COVID pandemic.

In lieu of the competition, the board of directors approved a $1,000 scholarship for a James Monroe High School senior who plans further education in the field of music. The JMHS Music Department selected Martha Stitt as the recipient of this inaugural honor. She is pictured receiving her award with President Larry Andrews (left) and Lion Aaron Hackett, chair of the Bland Music Committee.

During her high school career, Stitt participated in many musical and theatrical activities. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Monroe Singers and Drama Club. Stitt is the granddaughter of the late Lion Clyde Mathews and daughter of Lion Bruce and Laura Stitt.