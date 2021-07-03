LIONS CLUB: Spotsy Courthouse 100 installs officers

The Spotsylvania Courthouse 100 Lions Club installed new officers on June 17 under the pavilion at Virginia Heritage at Lee’s Park. Lion Jim Cech installed Richard Reichert, president; Jill Bates, first vice president; Cecil Jarman, second vice president; Ann Woolford, secretary; Greg Hall, treasurer; and Ron Magin, service chairman. Honors were also given to Missie Jarman, past president; Jill Bates, Lion of the Year 2021; Cecil Jarman, Melvin Jones Award 2020; and Ron Magin, Lion of the Year 2020 and Melvin Jones Award 2021.