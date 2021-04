The Spotsylvania Courthouse 100 Lions Club, in conjunction with the W.J. Vakos Co., assembled to place a bench at the FRED bus stop on Heths Salient Street.

The new bench was placed in memory of Lion Joe Junod for his service to the community.

Lions Cecil Jarman, President Missy Jarman, Gregory Hall and Ron Magin are pictured with David Richardson, Vakos Construction vice president.