LIONS: Fredericksburg club awards Melvin Jones Fellowship Award

Lions International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This fellowship award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. The Fredericksburg Host Lions Club is proud to announce that Lion Aaron Hackett has received this honor for 2020. Lion Hackett, on the left, is presented the special plaque by Lion President Larry Andrews.
