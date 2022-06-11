Local actress performs in world-premier performance of one-woman Holocaust survivor play

Natalie Mullanaphy of Fredericksburg portrayed Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth in a world-premiere performance featuring four, one-woman Holocaust survivor plays at Rowan University’s Tohill Theater in April. Ehrlich Roth, a Holocaust survivor who is 96 years old, had a front-row seat at the performance. She was joined by her three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Mullanaphy received a Bachelor of Arts in theater with a concentration in acting from Rowan’s College of Performing Arts in New Jersey in May.

Mullanaphy performed “Rella, Rose and I: Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth’s Story of Survival.” Three other Rowan students performed “I am Itkolo: The Story of Itka Frajman Zygmuntowicz,” “Try to Survive: Rose Ickowicz Rechnic’s Memory of the Holocaust” and “Girl in a Striped Dress: The Holocaust Story of Rosalie Lebovic Simon.”

Dr. Anthony Hostetter, creator, writer and director of the plays, is a tenured assistant professor and the mainstage producer for the Department of Theatre and Dance at Rowan. Hostetter began the “Manya Project,” which is named after Manya Frydman Perel, a Holocaust survivor who survived eight concentration camps, including Auschwitz–Birkenau. She dedicated 50 years of her life to educate students about the horrors of Nazi crimes against humanity. The five plays that make up “The Manya Project,” including those presented in April, tell of the survivors’ experiences in their own words. The documentary theater pieces are intended to keep survivor stories alive and embodied into the future, as well as pay homage to Holocaust victims and educate audiences.

Mullanaphy performed “Rella, Rose and I: Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth’s Story of Survival” at Vineland High School in Vineland, New Jersey, in May. She is also scheduled to perform the play at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus in July.

“This was a life-changing role for me and the most important play I’ve been in to date,” said Mullanaphy, 22. “I met with Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth several times to get to know her and help me research her story, and we became close friends. She has a wonderful sense of humor, which I think helped her survive all that she’s been through.”

“The Manya Project” is a collaboration between The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Center at Stockton University and Rowan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance.